Terrassa

Can Gonteres celebra la seva Festa Major: aquestes són les activitats preparades

La celebració tindrà lloc els dies 18, 19 i 20 de juliol

  • Programa de la festa major de Can Gonteres de Terrassa

Publicat el 17 de juliol de 2025 a les 11:45

Divendres 18 de juliol

- 21 hores: BOTIFARRADA POPULAR

- 22.30 hores: ACTUACIÓ MUSICAL - De la mà de Hokele i DJ Alfred Beats

Dissabte 19 de juliol

- 7.30 hores: CAMINADA POPULAR

- 10 hores: JOCS TRADICIONALS INFANTILS

- 11 hores: ACTUACIÓ INFANTIL - Solidària de la mà de la Fundació Maria Auxiliadora

- 12.30 hores: VERMUT MUSICAL - Amenitzat per Carlos Reiloba

- 17.30 hores: ORXATA I FARTONS

- 18 hores: PINTA OUS

- 19 hores: ZUMBA - Exhibició

- 21 hores: SOPAR DE FESTA MAJOR - Pa amb tomàquet i pernil

- 22.30 hores: ORQUESTRA HURACAN

- 23.59 hores: ROM CREMAT

Diumenge 20 de juliol

- 9 hores: PETANCA - Organitzat pel Club de Petanca de Can Boada

- 10.30 hores: XOCOLATADA 

- 11 hores: CERCA D'OUS

- 12.30 hores: HOMENATGE A LA GENT GRAN

- 12.45 hores: FESTA DE L'ESCUMA

 

 

 

 

