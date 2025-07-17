Can Gonteres celebra la seva Festa Major: aquestes són les activitats preparades

Divendres 18 de juliol
- 21 hores: BOTIFARRADA POPULAR
- 22.30 hores: ACTUACIÓ MUSICAL - De la mà de Hokele i DJ Alfred Beats
Dissabte 19 de juliol
- 7.30 hores: CAMINADA POPULAR
- 10 hores: JOCS TRADICIONALS INFANTILS
- 11 hores: ACTUACIÓ INFANTIL - Solidària de la mà de la Fundació Maria Auxiliadora
- 12.30 hores: VERMUT MUSICAL - Amenitzat per Carlos Reiloba
- 17.30 hores: ORXATA I FARTONS
- 18 hores: PINTA OUS
- 19 hores: ZUMBA - Exhibició
- 21 hores: SOPAR DE FESTA MAJOR - Pa amb tomàquet i pernil
- 22.30 hores: ORQUESTRA HURACAN
- 23.59 hores: ROM CREMAT
Diumenge 20 de juliol
- 9 hores: PETANCA - Organitzat pel Club de Petanca de Can Boada
- 10.30 hores: XOCOLATADA
- 11 hores: CERCA D'OUS
- 12.30 hores: HOMENATGE A LA GENT GRAN
- 12.45 hores: FESTA DE L'ESCUMA