Detingut a Terrassa un conductor que ha intentat envestir un piquet

Els fets han succeït a la rotonda dels carrers Colom i Àries, durant la protesta del sector del metall

Publicat el 30 d’octubre de 2025 a les 10:53

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut a primera hora d'aquest dijous un conductor a Terrassa que ha intentat envestir un grup de manifestant del sector del metall que estaven fent un piquet amb motiu del segon dia de vaga. Cap a les cinc del matí, el piquet ha tallat la circulació a l'altura de la rotonda dels carrers Colom i Àries, al costat de la sortida de la C-58. En aquell moment, un conductor ha accelerat el cotxe cap als manifestants. Els mossos que es trobaven al lloc, juntament amb la policia local, s'han posat davant però el conductor no ha reduït la marxa. Finalment, l'han pogut aturar i detenir. No hi ha hagut ferits.

L'home, de 50 anys, ha quedat detingut per conducció temerària i atemptat contra els agents de l'autoritat.  

